TOMIKEL CURTIS …Newest member on Code Enforcement Board Safety Engineer Tomikel Curtis is a new member to the Hillsborough County Code Enforcement Board. The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners has appointed Safety Engineer Tomikel Curtis to the Hillsborough County Code Enforcement Board. This Board has jurisdiction to hear violations of all codes and ordinances…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.