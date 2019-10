AsĀ US President Donald TrumpĀ hailed the agreement his administration negotiated with the Turks for northern Syria as “a great day for civilization,” the Turks quickly dumped cold water over the White House’s euphoria, refusing to even call the deal a ceasefire. Only a few hours later, airstrikes and artillery fire could be felt in northern Syria…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.