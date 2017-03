The Smooth Breeze Music Festival Weekend will kick off on Friday, March 31st with Too Smooth’s 20th Annual Birthday Bash. The event will be hosted by Chicago Queen of Blues Nelly “Tiger” Travis and the co-host will be KOLD The King of Line Dancing. Bounce Boy Event Factory has been selected at the site of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.