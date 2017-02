UNCF has launched an inaugural Black History Month fundraising campaign, Build #BetterFutures, with a goal to raise $500,000 to support students attending UNCF’s 37 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). “In a month that celebrates African American history and culture, we also want to remember education,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., UNCF executive vice president….



