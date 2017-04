U. S. Senator Kamala Harris from California will be the speaker. Howard University announced last Wednesday that Senator Kamala D. Harris will deliver the keynote address during Howard University’s 149th Commencement Convocation on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Senator Harris will address members of the Class of 2017 along with their families, university trustees, officers,…



