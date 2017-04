Constituents have roughed up Republicans, and even some Democrats, at recent town hall meetings. But that’s not the case for California’s freshman senator. The Sacramento Bee reports that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) received lots of cheers last Friday at her first town hall meeting. Harris’ constituents are pleased with her tough stance against the Trump…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.