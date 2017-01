Tyler Perry as Madea in ‘Boo’. Kick off the new year, and those well-intentioned resolutions, with the Matriarch herself in Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD), DVD, Digital HD and On Demand January 31 from Lionsgate. The outrageously funny return of Madea – after a three-year theatrical hiatus – was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.