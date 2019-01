SEAN FLOURNOY MARQUIS SCOTT Two 19-year-old St. Petersburg men have been charged with attempted murder. One man surrendered to police Monday. According to police, Sean Aundre Flournoy was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place November 16, 2018. On the day of the shooting, Flournoy gave the victim a ride in exchange…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.