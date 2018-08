BISHOP THOMAS SCOTT Pastor of 34th Street Church Of God YVETTE LEWIS President, Hillsborough County Branch NAACP BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Sunday, August 26th, members of the community are asked to participate in the “Souls To The Polls” voting initiative. This year, special emphasis is being placed on two voting locations…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.