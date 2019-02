GIBSONTON SUSPECT #1 GIBSONTON SUSPECT #2 Police are searching for two men in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries. The thefts took place on January 17th. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the two Black men entered the Carriage Point Subdivision around 1:30 a.m., in a stolen Black Lexus. They committed…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.