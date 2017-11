VERONICA YVONNE JOHNSON SHAUN LAMONT FORBES Two people were arrested and are facing several charges. They are accused of kidnapping a homeless woman and demanding money from her relatives. Deputies arrested Ms. Veronica Yvonne Johnson, 32, of Tampa, was charged with kidnapping for ransom, attempted first-degree murder, and 3 counts of aggravated battery with great…



