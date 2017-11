BAILEY JENKINS THOMAS LOUDIN The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with drive-by shootings. The incidents took place last weekend. Police said the men were using a high powered pellet gun. According to police, shortly after midnight Saturday, Christopher Dalbo and his girlfriend, Heather Shamblin, were parked in the 6800 block…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.