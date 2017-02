Tuskegee University vs. Darryl E. Crompton. Tuskegee University Ordered To Pay $2 Million For Breach Of Contract After Losing LawsuitAfter losing a lawsuit against its former lawyer, Darryl E. Crompton, who was hired as an attorney and faculty member at Tuskegee University in early 2011 but three years later was terminated, the private historically black university was ordered…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.