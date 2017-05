The Tampa Bay Tuskegee University Alumni Club will host its 4th Annual Afternoon of Jazz Scholarship Luncheon on Saturday, June 24th, 2017, 11 AM – 2 PM, at the Embassy Suites Hotel/USF, 3705 Spectrum Boulevard, Tampa. Dr. Brian Johnson, 7th President of Tuskegee University, will be returning as Honored Guest Speaker for this exciting and…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.