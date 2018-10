Turner Bartel team Congratulations to Head Coach Richard Branch and the Turner/Bartels Boys Basketball Team who won the County Championship! It is the school’s first championship in any sport. The team defeated Shields Middle School 68 – 53 to win the championship. Members of the team are: Christian Ayala, Reginald Bell, Charles Bent, Kaine Branch, Karmello…



