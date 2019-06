STUDENTS RECEIVE THE BOBBY BOWDEN SCHOLARSHIP The City of Tampa Black History Committee held its Scholarship Awards Program on May 30, 2019. The committee awarded scholarships to several 2019 African-American students graduating from high school in Hillsborough County. Bowden, one of the founding members of the City of Tampa Black History Committee, presents…



