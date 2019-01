Trump Says He’s Reached Deal to End Shutdown and Reopen Gov’t Roger Stone got indicted. LaGuardia Airport was briefly disrupted. And for Donald Trump, the wall suddenly became expendable. The president faced a day of setbacks on Friday, culminating with his capitulation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the 35-day government shutdown. His agreement to…



