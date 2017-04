The Trump administration will sell 12 Embraeer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Nigeria. The Trump administration will move forward with the sale of high-tech aircraft to Nigeria for its campaign against Boko Haram Islamic extremists despite concerns over abuses committed by the African nation’s security forces, according to U.S. officials. Congress is expected to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.