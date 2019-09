Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), delivers remarks on “America’s environmental leadership” during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, July 8, 2019. The Trump administration plans to revoke an Obama-era regulation that provided federal protection to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.