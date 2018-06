FELECIA WILLIAMS 12/9/2004 — 5/16/2014 …Suspect in death of 9-year-old BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor The family of a little girl murdered 4 years ago were expecting the case to go to trial on September 10th. However, they recently learned that it has been delayed until next summer. Ms. Felecia…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.