Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated, Tampa Bay West Central Florida Chapter, was one of several organizations that received an award from Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful during its 29th Annual Breakfast on December 6, 2017. Lady Carolyn H. Wilson, President (right) and Lady Vernice Jenkins, First Vice President (l), received a Certificate of Appreciation from Debbie…



