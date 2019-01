TOBA HOSTS ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. LEADERSHIP BREAKFAST Recently, members of the community gathered for the 39thAnnual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast. The breakfast was held at the Downtown Hilton Hotel. Shown on the front row from left to right are: Dr. Jennifer Meningall, Bible-Based Fellowship of Temple Terrace; Dr….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.