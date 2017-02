Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine will need season-ending surgery after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Saturday. LaVine had an MRI before the Wolves hosted Memphis on Saturday night, when the diagnosis was revealed. He suffered the injury during Friday’s 116-108 loss to the Pistons. LaVine, who was averaging 18.9…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.