The Associated Press on Friday announced their All-Pro team, which includes three Tampa Bay Buccaneers players on the second-team: Gerald McCoy, Mike Evans and Lavonte David. McCoy gets his fourth nod after a season in which he registered seven sacks, fourth most for defensive tackles, and 34 tackles. The Bucs captain nearly replicated his numbers…



