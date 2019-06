Marked by court-side news, the Toronto Raptors have defeated the Golden State Warriors for the 2019 NBA Championship. Besting the reigning champs in Game 6 114 – 110, the crowd at the Oracle Arena were stunned as the Canadian franchise earned its first-ever championship title. Following years of unstoppable play, the Warriors were finally bested at this year’s high profile NBA…



