Dr. Jeanette Epps has a doctorate degree in aerospace engineering. Last week NASA announced that astronaut Jeanette J. Epps is scheduled to begin a mission on the International Space Station in May 2018 as part of Expedition 56-57. According to a press release, she will be the first African-American crew member assigned to the…



