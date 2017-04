ZACKERY ETHAN JOHNSON GRAJAVIER KELLEY Detectives have arrested two juveniles in connection with the burglaries of a Christian school. The burglaries took place four times since spring break. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the first burglary at Cambridge Christian School, 6101 N. Habana Avenue, took place on March 10th, the second occurred…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.