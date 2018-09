JABEZ SPANN … Missing since September 4, 2017 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor The Labor Day holiday in 2017 was the last time anyone had any contact with 14-year-old Jabez Spann. The reward for a teenager who has been missing for several weeks has increased to $50,000. The teenager was last…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.