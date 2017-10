ANIZYA VARGAS … Selected as “Senior Genius” at school BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor In August 2017, a Plant City student earned the distinction of being chosen as a “Senior Genius.” The title was bestowed upon her by officials at Winter Haven High School. Anizya Vargas realizes the need to excel in…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.