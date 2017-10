CHRISTIAN FITZGERALD A 17-year-old was arrested at his apartment Friday afternoon. He is charged with shooting a woman in the face last week. According to police, Ms. Brianna Goble, 18, was walking in the Spring Haven Apartments, in Spring Hill, when she was shot. Ms. Goble was airlifted to a local hospital, where she was…



