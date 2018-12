HANLIN M. MAJEWSKI An 18-year-old woman was arrested early Monday after she allegedly posted a threat on Snapchat. She was charged with one count of threatening communication or threats of mass shootings. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Hanlin M. Majewski was arrested at her St. Petersburg home. According to the Sheriff’s Office,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.