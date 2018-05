AMARI JOHNSON A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday for threatening to kill another girl during a live Facebook video. She was charged with a written threat to kill or do bodily injury using electronic communication. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Amari Johnson at her home after she threatened 17-year-old Tashiyunia Flowers Tuesday…



