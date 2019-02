STEVEN SAVIRAS WILLIAMS An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting. The incident occurred Wednesday evening at the intersection of E. Busch Blvd. and N. 46thStreet. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Tampa police responded to the intersection in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.