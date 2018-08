MICHAEL ROBERT HACKETT A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the smashing of windows and scratching 36 vehicles. The vandalism took place on July 16th, in three Riverview neighborhoods. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Robert Hackett allegedly drove through the neighborhoods, damaging vehicles parked in driveways. One of the vehicles damaged…



