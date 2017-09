SYLVIA CLARK The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old teacher Wednesday. She was charged with grand theft. According to police, on September 5th, the victim and Ms. Sylvia Clark, both teachers, were sitting outside at Hammond Elementary School. The victim left her purse and lunchbox on the table while she went to help…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.