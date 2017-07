TAMPA’S OLDEST AND LARGEST PUBLIC HOUSING COMPLEX DEMOLISHED The oldest and largest public housing complex owned by the Tampa Housing Authority (THA) was demolished last Thursday, June 29, 2017. The 44-acre North Boulevard Homes was built in 1940 and became home to more than 3,100 residents who resided in 832 units. The units were demolished…



