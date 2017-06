MS. TENECIA BRANNON A 28-year-old woman Tampa woman died in an apartment fire Sunday. The victim was visiting a friend in Temple Terrace. According to the Temple Terrace Police Department, firefighters from the Temple Terrace, Tampa, and Hillsborough County Fire Departments, responded to a fire at 11115 Normandy Place, at The Park at Monument…



