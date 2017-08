MS. DOROTHEA BARNHILL Police are currently waiting on a medical report to determine the cause of death of a Tampa woman. She was discovered dead in an apartment last week. Emergency personnel responded to 1609 Scott Street, Tuesday, in reference to a woman being unresponsive. It was discovered that the woman, identified as 61-year-old…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.