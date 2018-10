TAMPA RIVERWALK The American Planning Association has announced that the Tampa Riverwalk is one of five finalists for the Great Places in America: People’s Choice Award. Selected as a finalist from hundreds via an online poll, the Tampa Riverwalk will now face-off against the other finalists from around the country. Mayor Bob Buckhorn said, “As…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.