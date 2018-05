MAYOR BOB BUCKHORN BRIAN DUGAN Tampa Police Chief Currently, there are more than 22,000 veterans residing in Tampa. On Tuesday, Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced a new liaison to help bridge the relationship between law enforcement and the military community. Mayor Buckhorn and Chief Dugan introduced Detective Sue Libertz, Military Affairs…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.