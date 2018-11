LAKISHA M. KINSEY-SALLIS ROBERT L. JENKINS, JR. WASHINGTON, DC Metro Area – Jack and Jill of America announces the addition of Lakisha M. Kinsey-Sallis and Robert L. Jenkins, Jr.,– two outstanding lawyers — as general counsels to the organization. Both Kinsey-Sallis and Jenkins will provide their services to the Jack and Jill of America pro bono,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.