ENSIGN AALIYAH GORDON ¬† Last Friday, a Tampa native was among the graduates at the United States Naval Academy. Upon graduation, she was commissioned as an Ensign in the U. S. Navy. Ensign Aaliyah Gordon¬†graduated from Robinson High School, Class Valedictorian in 2014. While attending Robinson High School, she was a member of the basketball…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.