PETTY OFFICER 2ND CLASS EVA-MARIE ROBINSON BATH, Maine – Petty Officer 2nd Class Robinson is a fire control man assigned to DDG 116 in Bath, Maine. She is serving as part of the Pre-Commissioning Unit for the future Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. As a fire controlman Robinson is responsible for maintaining networks that run various weapons control systems….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.