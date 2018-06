3rd CLASS JOSEPH MATHEW Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Joseph Mathew, of Tampa, is currently assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7. He is shown performing maintenance on a fan blade of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC). NBU 7 serves as the forward-deployed training and readiness command for deploying LCACs, landing craft…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.