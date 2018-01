Tampa Native and Jefferson High former star QB, Andre Caldwell and his wife, Niche are key members of the cast of WAGS ATL, on E! Channel on Wednesday nights. Retired NFL wide receiver, Andre ‘Bubba’ Caldwell, grew up in Tampa. A standout football and track star at Jefferson High School, he played quarterback and…



