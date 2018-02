DAVID PAUL CARSON A 63-year-old Tampa minister was arrested on February 6th and charged with sexual battery on a minor. He was arrested at his residence. According to police, David Paul Carson, is accused of sexual battery on a 14-year-old girl. Carson is the pastor of In My Father’s House Church, and is listed as…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.