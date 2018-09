LEE HARRIS … Florida Representative At National Convention A local resident of Tampa was in attendance at the 105th VFW National Convention. The convention was held at the Bartle Hall Convention Center, in Kansas City, MO. Ms. Lee Harris is a member of Temple TerraceAuxiliary 10140. The VFW convention marks the beginning of her second year…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.