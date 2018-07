SERGIO RASHAD GREEN Police are currently investigating a shooting that left a Tampa man dead. The shooting took place in the 8100 block of N. Mulberry Street, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Tampa Police Department, 28-year-old Sergio Rashad Green became involved in a dispute with another person while at the location….



