TAMPA FAMILY DONATES $100,000 TO FAMU The family of Herbert D. Carrington, Jr., donated $100,000 to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) at the 2017 Homecoming on Saturday, October 14th. This halftime presentation was among the top donors who provided gifts towards scholarships and Academic Excellence with Caring for FAMU. Other gifts presented included two…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.