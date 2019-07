Among those in attendance at the presentation were from left to right: Jeff Eakins, Hillsborough County School District Superintendent, Hillsborough County School Board member Cindi Stuart, Dr. Dakeyan ‘Dre’ Graham, Florida’s ‘2020 Teacher of the Year’ and Tamara Shamburger, Hillsborough County School Board Chairperson. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor In…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.